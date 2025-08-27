Mumbai CEO posts ‘doomscroller’ position opening; candidates must spend 6+ hours online

We all scroll on social media, going through YouTube shorts and Instagram reels, until the wee hours of the morning. We fall asleep and wake up to open the apps again, for a quick dopamine boost and keep at it the rest of the day, only to complain that our screentime has risen. The practice is now commonly referred to as ‘doomscroller’, wherein, we excessively scroll on social media, at the cost of our mental health.
But now, a Mumbai CEO is paying people to do the job for a price. Why do it for free when you can get paid for it? Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, is on the lookout for "doomscrollers" as a professional job.
“Hiring doom-scrollers at Monk-E,” Viraj posted on LinkedIn and Instagram Stories last week.
Under the Role category, he wrote: “Doom-scroll and be aware about the latest in the creator world”, before listing out the skills that one must have to land the job. So what are these qualifications?
Well, first and foremost, anyone applying for the position must spend at least six hours a day scrolling Instagram and YouTube. You must back your work with proper screenshot evidence.
Moreover, they must “obsessed with creators and creator culture” and “know every new creator on the block”.
He added that the candidate must be fluent in Hindi and English, and should be adept at using Excel.
This is a full-time position based in Mumbai. While Viraj did not disclose a salary range, he said the pay would be “very competitive” in his Instagram Stories.
His LinkedIn post was flooded with comments.
"It’s funny how 2025 introduced new careers that no one had thought about before," a LinkedIn user commented.
“Most unique eligibility criteria. Finally someone is paying off for the long screen time hours,” another user wrote.
Monk-E, short for Monk Entertainment, was co-founded by Ranveer Allahbadia and Viraj Sheth in 2017. The company offers services like Influencer Marketing and Talent Management, so the new position, in essence, is similar to a Research Analyst, only with higher consumption of "brainrot" content.