Mumbai CEO posts ‘doomscroller’ position opening; candidates must spend 6+ hours online

We all scroll on social media, going through YouTube shorts and Instagram reels, until the wee hours of the morning. We fall asleep and wake up to open the apps again, for a quick dopamine boost and keep at it the rest of the day, only to complain that our screentime has risen. The practice is now commonly referred to as ‘doomscroller’, wherein, we excessively scroll on social media, at the cost of our mental health.

Mumbai-based CEO Vijay Sheth posts ‘doomscroller’ job opening at company

But now, a Mumbai CEO is paying people to do the job for a price. Why do it for free when you can get paid for it? Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, is on the lookout for "doomscrollers" as a professional job.

“Hiring doom-scrollers at Monk-E,” Viraj posted on LinkedIn and Instagram Stories last week.

Under the Role category, he wrote: “Doom-scroll and be aware about the latest in the creator world”, before listing out the skills that one must have to land the job. So what are these qualifications?

Well, first and foremost, anyone applying for the position must spend at least six hours a day scrolling Instagram and YouTube. You must back your work with proper screenshot evidence.

Moreover, they must “obsessed with creators and creator culture” and “know every new creator on the block”.