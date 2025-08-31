Is 'treat culture' keeping Gen Z broke?

Somedays get tough and instead of going for a "dopamine detox" and trying to take a pause to calm ourselves down, we take the opposite route. We go out to treat ourselves, but if it is too late, we end up making ourselves some overpriced ramen or maybe an online shopping spree. This is the "treat culture" Gen Zers are now indulging in.

Gen Z is stuck in a big "treat culture" where every inconvenience paves the way for another purchase

Gen Z is defined as anyone born between 1997 and 2012 (currently aged 13 to 28), and they are sandwiched between the millennials and Gen Alpha. Although millennials are also notorious for their avocado on toast and Starbucks spending, Gen Z might be spending more.

They tend to reward themselves with small purchases like snacks or conveniences or both as a form of self-care and positive reinforcement. In fact, 57% buy themselves a small treat at least once a week, according to a Bank of America report from late July. While it is great from the perspective of consumer spending, it is not so great from the perspective of savings for the future.

Although these small indulgences provide comfort and are often seen as essentials, nearly 60% of Gen Z admit they contribute to overspending. Treat culture isn’t exclusive to Gen Z, but this generation has turned it into an everyday habit.