A berry special masterclass lights up Chennai

Chennai’s culinary circle gathered for a deliciously vibrant afternoon as the USA Blueberries Master Class arrived at The Residency Towers, T. Nagar. The showcase brought together leading chefs, food enthusiasts, and members of the media for an immersive session on the art of cooking with dried and frozen blueberries — a fruit that has firmly secured a spot in India’s 2025 food trends, especially in the global-fusion space.
The event opened with Chef Raj Sethia, Director–Culinary at Gangotree Foods, leading a lively demonstration. Known for his inventive style, Chef Raj took guests through an exciting line-up of recipes — a Healthy Blueberry Salad, a bright Blueberry Crostini Rusk, a playful Blueberry Pizza, and even a reimagined Blueberry Rasgulla. Each dish showcased how the berry’s sweet-tart notes can elevate everything from appetisers to desserts. “From the farms of America to the plates of India, blueberries prove that flavour has no borders,” he shared, calling the fruit his canvas for new culinary stories.
Padma Shri Dr Chef Damodaran graced the event as Chief Guest, adding a celebratory touch to the afternoon. Meanwhile, Mr Shuvrat Kapoor from the USHBC highlighted India’s growing appetite for fruit-based innovation, emphasising the berry’s versatility in both home and professional kitchens.
Backed by emerging research that links berries to improved cardiovascular health, the masterclass was more than a showcase — it was a glimpse into the future of flavour, function, and fusion in Indian cuisine.
