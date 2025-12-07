A berry special masterclass lights up Chennai

Padma Shri Dr Chef Damodaran graced the event as Chief Guest, adding a celebratory touch to the afternoon. Meanwhile, Mr Shuvrat Kapoor from the USHBC highlighted India’s growing appetite for fruit-based innovation, emphasising the berry’s versatility in both home and professional kitchens.

Backed by emerging research that links berries to improved cardiovascular health, the masterclass was more than a showcase — it was a glimpse into the future of flavour, function, and fusion in Indian cuisine.