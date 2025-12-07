Chennai flips the switch on Christmas and shopping goes into overdrive

It’s December, and Christmas is officially taking over the city. Lights everywhere, the trees are up, and people are shopping like they’re on a mission. Just to add a little confusion into the mix is the occasional downpour — but rain or no rain, the vibe is here, and everyone’s rolling with it. And while the city is on full Christmas mode, everyone’s also doing that classic December multitasking: living in the holiday chaos while planning next year like it’s a fresh-start button.
Some people are already talking about their 2026 goals, while others are mapping out Christmas vacays — beach, hills, staycations, you name it. And if you were anywhere near Phoenix Marketcity this weekend, you already know Christmas has officially gone big. Like huge-tree-lit-up, confetti-everywhere, Santa-and-his-entire-squad big. The mall was already packed, thanks to the Black Friday deals, because honestly, who can resist a sale in December? The whole place had that buzzy, “I swear I only came here for one thing” energy.
Then… Actress Sreeleela arrived. Crowds went from shopping mode to fan-frenzy in about three seconds. People were literally clamouring for photos, phones were up everywhere, and the volume just shot up. I will say though — she handled it like a total pro — smiling, waving, and taking it all in her stride. Then came the big moment: the lighting of the massive Christmas tree. Lights switched on, confetti rained down — it was picture-perfect.
This time of the year has the theatre scene in Chennai buzzing as well! Kicking things off was Madras Musical Association’s Cinderella: A Pop Fairytale, directed by Deepa Nambiar with music by Augustine Paul. It was a full-on party from start to finish. Decades-spanning pop hits, a live band, singing, dancing, and acting had the audience singing along, cheering and laughing. It was hard to pick a favourite, but Single Ladies had everyone in splits, and the finale? Pure energy — like one giant musical celebration.
Next up was Mellow Circle’s play, Trials, Tribulations, and Christmas Decorations, directed by Michael Muthu. A heartwarming mix of happy and sad, it captured the holiday spirit of missing loved ones while being grateful for those around us. Yohan Chacko led the cast, with Shaan Katari Libby as the comforting spirit of John’s late wife and Anushka Maria as their daughter, Kim. The choir, conducted by Roshni Sharon, wrapped the evening in festive magic.
From pop-filled fairy tales to heartwarming Christmas stories, Chennai’s theatres are serving up the perfect mix of music, magic, and holiday cheer — and it’s just the first week of December. Now it’s time to start planning for 2026. Got your journal yet?