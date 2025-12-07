Discord launches its own version of 'Wrapped', Checkpoint; here's how to check it

How to check Discord Checkpoint?

The first and foremost requirement to use this feature is to have your application updated. However, the steps to visualise it might slightly differ on desktop and mobile phones. For mobile phone users post updating, open the application and click on the profile picture. You will come across a Checkpoint banner under the ‘You’ tab. Click on that to review the summary. Desktop users on the other hand, locate a small flag near the inbox tab. Click on that and it opens up the summary.

Sometimes, you may not be able to see the feature. But that is normal. It may happen because that feature is not yet available in your country as it is gradually being introduced everywhere. Moreover, if you have not been very active on the platform, then also, the feature might not appear for you. Further, if you have disable - “Use data to personalize my Discord experience”, then too the summary will not appear.