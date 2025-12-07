Discord launches its own version of 'Wrapped', Checkpoint; here's how to check it

When you use a social media platform, particularly to promote or influence, you prefer to keep a track of the content that you put out, that is being liked by your followers or readers, what clicks with them, what doesn’t and more. Most of these are usually analysed and sent across as year ender reports or instant analysis reports on your contents. For Discord users this has now become easier as the platform launches its Discord Checkpoint 2025. This recap features gives you a full data analysis and breakdown about how the platform was used throughout the year and what content clicked. The launch of this feature is the first resembling a Discord – Wrapped style and many think this was long needed.
A Discord Checkpoint has several breakdown features of your activities on the platform. This includes the number of messages sent by you throughout the year, how much time have you spent in voice channels, the emoji that you have used the most number of times, the most active server or even the friend/s you have chatted with the most. Once this yearly recap has been checked Discord actually appoints an Avatar for you that you can use till January 31, 2026. Each avatar is exclusive and is used by one user only.
How to check Discord Checkpoint?
The first and foremost requirement to use this feature is to have your application updated. However, the steps to visualise it might slightly differ on desktop and mobile phones. For mobile phone users post updating, open the application and click on the profile picture. You will come across a Checkpoint banner under the ‘You’ tab. Click on that to review the summary. Desktop users on the other hand, locate a small flag near the inbox tab. Click on that and it opens up the summary.
Sometimes, you may not be able to see the feature. But that is normal. It may happen because that feature is not yet available in your country as it is gradually being introduced everywhere. Moreover, if you have not been very active on the platform, then also, the feature might not appear for you. Further, if you have disable - “Use data to personalize my Discord experience”, then too the summary will not appear.