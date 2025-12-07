Man shortage in Latvia? Women now hires ‘Husbands for an Hour’ to get their chores done

Has the world gone overwhelmingly single? In Latvia, women are hiring men to do the odd jobs a typical husband might handle, and it’s turning into a steady profession. Oh and they have a name for that as well, 'one-hour husband service’.

Rent-a-Husband craze: Latvia’s solution to the man drought goes viral

Europe is a beautiful place to live, especially for romance. Stunning landscapes, cozy streets, and a partner by your side…it’s the dream. But in a country where men are surprisingly low in number, where do women turn when they need help with household chores? Online of course!

With the ‘man drought’ becoming real in Latvia, a quirky culture has emerged where women simply book a ‘one-hour husband service’ online or through a quick phone call. Within an hour, a handyman shows up, gets the job done, and leaves no emotional baggage behind! Thus, you can just literally hire someone to boss around for an hour! Single women or those living alone have been booking men to help with groceries, plumbing, carpentry, TV installation, and other household tasks and it has been working wonders.