Man shortage in Latvia? Women now hires ‘Husbands for an Hour’ to get their chores done

Has the world gone overwhelmingly single? In Latvia, women are hiring men to do the odd jobs a typical husband might handle, and it’s turning into a steady profession. Oh and they have a name for that as well, 'one-hour husband service’.
Europe is a beautiful place to live, especially for romance. Stunning landscapes, cozy streets, and a partner by your side…it’s the dream. But in a country where men are surprisingly low in number, where do women turn when they need help with household chores? Online of course!
With the ‘man drought’ becoming real in Latvia, a quirky culture has emerged where women simply book a ‘one-hour husband service’ online or through a quick phone call. Within an hour, a handyman shows up, gets the job done, and leaves no emotional baggage behind! Thus, you can just literally hire someone to boss around for an hour! Single women or those living alone have been booking men to help with groceries, plumbing, carpentry, TV installation, and other household tasks and it has been working wonders.
The business has become so real, and so popular, that the ‘fully booked’ sign has been up for an entire month. One of these so-called ‘work husbands,’ James, told the media just how in-demand he is: “I charge $44 an hour (about INR 3.9K) and around $280 for a full day (about INR 25K). Last month, I was booked solid. I actually had to turn people away.”
And it’s not just Latvia jumping on the ‘rent-a-husband’ train. Over in the UK, a woman named Laura Young went viral back in 2022 for renting out her husband James under the hilariously honest business name ‘Rent My Handy Husband.’
James basically became a local celebrity with fully booked schedules, fixing everything from leaky taps to wobbly shelves, all while charging by the hour or the day. Who knew husband skills could be a booming business model?