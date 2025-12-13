5 unbelievable Wall Street facts

1. Wall Street was once an actual wall. The name comes from a defensive wooden barrier erected by Dutch settlers in the 17th century to keep out invaders and livestock. The street inherited the name long after the wall vanished.

2. The New York Stock Exchange traces its origins to the Buttonwood Agreement of 1792. Twenty-four brokers agreed basic rules for trading and a fixed commission, laying the foundations for what became the NYSE.

3. Ticker-tape parades began because of the stock ticker. Office workers tossed the long strips of printed ticker tape from windows in 1886 to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty, starting a uniquely New York tradition.