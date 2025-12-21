From Europe to Japan, uncover the unusual ways Christmas is celebrated globally

Christmas, now one of the world’s most celebrated holidays, began as a Christian observance marking the birth of Jesus. Interestingly, early followers of Jesus did not commemorate his birth annually. Instead, Easter, celebrating the resurrection, held more significance. The birth of Jesus is recorded only in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, and even the exact date remains uncertain. Historians suggest that the December 25th date emerged in the fourth century, potentially aligning with pagan winter solstice festivals such as Rome’s Sol Invictus. Today, most Christians observe Christmas on December 25, while some Eastern Orthodox traditions follow the Julian calendar, celebrating on January 7.
During the Middle Ages, Christmas was often a raucous affair, with street festivities, drinking, and feasting. Puritans and other strict religious groups frowned upon such behaviour. It was only in the 19th century that Christmas took on the domestic, family-oriented form recognised today, with gift-giving and children at its centre. Germany played a key role in this transformation, introducing decorated trees and festive rituals that spread to Britain and America. Literary works such as Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in 1843 further popularised the holiday, embedding the spirit of generosity, reflection, and family celebration into cultural consciousness.
Santa Claus, the iconic symbol of gift-giving, originates from the fourth-century Christian bishop St. Nicholas of Myra, celebrated for his generosity. Over centuries, his legend evolved across Europe and the Netherlands, eventually transforming into the secular Santa Claus familiar in the United States. Globally, gift-bringers differ: the U.K. has Father Christmas; Greece and Cyprus celebrate St. Basil on New Year’s Eve; parts of Italy await St. Lucy or the Befana on Epiphany; and in Iceland, children receive treats from 13 mischievous Yule Lads.
Evergreen decorations, holly, ivy, and Christmas trees are among the oldest traditions. These symbols of life during the winter months can also carry Christian interpretations, representing Christ’s promise of eternal life. Evergreen trees were first decorated in 16th-century Germany and later embraced in England and America. Mistletoe, dating back to ancient Druid practices, symbolised immortality during the darkest months. Other traditions include Christmas services, Nativity scenes, and caroling—originally a European custom to bring goodwill and fortune to communities during winter.
Modern global customs often take unique forms. In Japan, for example, Kentucky Fried Chicken has become a festive staple since a 1974 marketing campaign encouraged fried chicken for Christmas parties, reflecting local adaptations of Western traditions. Today, Christmas is a vibrant blend of religious observance, family gatherings, cultural rituals, and globalised festive creativity, demonstrating how a sacred holiday has become a universally celebrated season of joy.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels