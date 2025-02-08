Learning about the magic of mentalism from Suhani Shah

When you hear the words mentalist, mind reader, or a magician, what’s the first thing that pops into your mind? Maybe a man in a long black coat, pulling off mysterious tricks? Well, Suhani Shah is here to break that stereotype. With over 5,000 performances to her name, she has mastered the art of leaving audiences spellbound. At an event named ‘The Magic of Mentalism’ organised by FICCI FLO, Hyderabad, she did just that — keeping the crowd hooked from start to finish and leaving them in awe. In an exclusive chat with CE, she talks about her love for Hyderabad, her journey, and the magic she creates beyond the stage.

Excerpts

How does it feel to perform in Hyderabad and be back in the city?

I’m not just saying this because I’m in Hyderabad right now, but honestly, I have such a deep love for this city as an artiste. Every time I’ve been here, the response to my shows has been nothing short of amazing. There’s something about the people here — they truly appreciate art. When they connect with something, they’re not shy about expressing their admiration. It’s such a beautiful thing for an artiste to experience. Whether it’s a public performance that sells out and I’m adding another show to keep up, or a private gig like the one I just did — you can feel the love. Hyderabad has always been special to me because the way people here show their appreciation for art is just incredible.

What is your favourite food here in Hyderabad?

I wouldn’t call myself a foodie, to be honest. Even today, after every show, I’ll just have some Dal Khichdi to wind down my day and it is something safe for my stomach, especially since I travel so much. I don’t want to experiment with different foods that might upset my digestion. But if we’re talking about comfort food — well, I’m a Marwadi, so it’s all about the traditional dishes like Dal Dhokli, Tikha Laddu, Dal Bati and Churma.



If you had to summarise your journey till now in the form of a lyric, poem or a quote, what would it be and why?

I would say ‘every next level in life demands a different you’ , it’s a quote that I really like and because I’ve been doing this for nearly 27 years, and it feels like I’ve lived a whole bunch of different lives. When I think of my childhood, I was living a completely different life, hopping from village to village living a hippie life in our truck. Now, I travel across countries, and it feels incredible. But one thing’s certain — hard work always pays off, and I’ve seen that first hand.

Can you recall the first time you received such an overwhelming applause for your mentalism, and how did you react to that moment?

I’ve been doing magic since I was seven years old, so it’s hard to explain. My first stage show was in 1997, and I had the Chief Minister and the entire ministry and media there. Back then, I didn’t understand what popularity meant, but it just became normal as I grew up and by the time I understood it, I was already comfortable with it. And, performing on stage has always been my life. It’s all I know, and that’s what feels normal to me now.



What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced, and how do you overcome them?

I think it really depends. We’re all vulnerable in our own ways, dealing with personal and professional struggles. I’ve been through my own share, and honestly, failures do lead to success. It might sound like a cliché, but clichés are often true, and that’s just how things go.

If you had the chance to collaborate with anyone, past or present, who would it be and why?

I’ve honestly never thought about it before because my focus has always been on making sure my art reaches as many people as possible. If I get a celebrity, that means more reach and trust, as people believe it’s not scripted. I would have loved to collaborate with Late Steve Jobs. I’ve always been fascinated by him and performing with him would mean that my art would reach even more people.