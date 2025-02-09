Westminster agility dogs steal the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl weekend

The Westminster Kennel Club show kicked off with a thrilling display of agility, bringing together some of the most talented canine athletes. While the world gears up for the Super Bowl, Westminster is often regarded as the ‘Super Bowl of dog shows’—a comparison that feels particularly apt this year, as both events coincide.

Longtime dog expert David Frei humorously suggested that the NFL should aspire to be called the ‘Westminster of football,’ given that the prestigious dog competition predates the Super Bowl by nearly a century.