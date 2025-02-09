Westminster agility dogs steal the spotlight ahead of Super Bowl weekend

The Westminster Kennel Club show kicked off with a thrilling display of agility, bringing together some of the most talented canine athletes. While the world gears up for the Super Bowl, Westminster is often regarded as the ‘Super Bowl of dog shows’—a comparison that feels particularly apt this year, as both events coincide.
Longtime dog expert David Frei humorously suggested that the NFL should aspire to be called the ‘Westminster of football,’ given that the prestigious dog competition predates the Super Bowl by nearly a century.
The connection between the two worlds extends beyond timing—NFL players like Los Angeles Chargers’ Morgan Fox and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes are known dog lovers, with Fox’s French bulldog nearly winning Westminster in 2022.
Among this year’s agility stars was Guster, a rescue pug whose journey began after watching the contest on TV. His owner, Steve Martin, never imagined they’d compete at Westminster but was thrilled to be there. Ultimately, a border collie named Vanish took the top prize, impressing handler Emily Klarman with her intelligence and speed.
Westminster's agility competition, which has included mixed-breed dogs since 2014, also honoured a top-performing mixed-breed, Gable, handled by Kayla Feeney. Many competitors, like Soy Sauce, a high-energy rescue, and Tully, a once-fearful Labradoodle mix, found agility to be transformative.
The event featured a diverse range of breeds, from a great Dane to a 7-pound papillon, all navigating jumps, tunnels, and ramps in pursuit of the fastest, cleanest run. Westminster also introduced flyball, a high-energy canine relay, adding to the excitement.
With breed judging and obedience competitions still ahead, Westminster continues to celebrate the incredible bond between dogs and their handlers.