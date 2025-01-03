Chennai counts down to 2025 with parties, launches, and festive cheer

And for some bling, Limelight Diamonds launched its first store in Chennai with starlet Nikkii Galrani doing the honours. Guests got to take a look around the store and the ladies loved the range of solitaires at great prices. Other favourites included the bracelets and rings, which are great for stacking. Nikkii was all smiles and praises as she showed off a few special pieces for the cameras.

On the self-care front, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic launched a branch in Tiruvallur, marking another milestone in the clinic's journey. The launch of the Tiruvallur clinic signifies more than an expansion; it represents their commitment to empowering individuals with the confidence. TøJ Designer Studio— an establishment that prioritises personalisation along with fashion—, too, unveiled their store with Anuradha Sriram as the chief guest for the event last week.

Some heavy shopping also went down at Pernia’s Pop-Up studio at an evening hosted by Mehndi Jashnani. A select group of ladies were invited to a special curation for the festive season, perfect for putting together that NYE look. We loved the outfits, from bold bright colours to sequins and fun accents. Mehndi helped guide everyone in the right direction, while they moved between the grazing table and the racks. Everyone left with big smiles and bags in hand, all ready to take on the rest of the festive season in style.