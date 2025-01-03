Chennai counts down to 2025 with parties, launches, and festive cheer

Let me start by wishing all of you a very Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2025. Right on cue this week saw various workshops on vision boards, manifestation and journaling, to make sure this year is off to the right start. NYE celebrations across the city left people spoilt for choice with something for everyone. From Bollywood themes to pyjama parties, Chennai’s party peeps counted down to the new year in style.
And speaking of style, if you visited Phoenix Market City and saw a bunch of strangely dressed people traipsing around, you probably stumbled upon ‘PAX Chennai’. The cosplay event celebrating anime, manga, gaming, movies, and pop culture saw loads of participants who went all out with their costumes. The two-day event included workshops on how to craft your costume, make-up, and visual effects, conducted by some of the best cosplay professionals in the country. It was quite a learning experience for me and an introduction to a whole new world. Of course, there had to be a fashion show, with contestants showing off their outfits, along with quizzes and musical performances.
We also saw the launch of one last watering hole for the year, with the launch of Chaptr, a rooftop lounge bar at Quality Inn Sabari Grand. The new space offers views of the city’s skyline, perfect for a sunset cocktail or a late-night rendezvous. At the launch party, guests were treated to signature cocktails, crafted by a team of mixologists, and a curated menu of tapas-style dishes emphasising local and seasonal ingredients.
And for some bling, Limelight Diamonds launched its first store in Chennai with starlet Nikkii Galrani doing the honours. Guests got to take a look around the store and the ladies loved the range of solitaires at great prices. Other favourites included the bracelets and rings, which are great for stacking. Nikkii was all smiles and praises as she showed off a few special pieces for the cameras.
On the self-care front, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic launched a branch in Tiruvallur, marking another milestone in the clinic's journey. The launch of the Tiruvallur clinic signifies more than an expansion; it represents their commitment to empowering individuals with the confidence. TøJ Designer Studio— an establishment that prioritises personalisation along with fashion—, too, unveiled their store with Anuradha Sriram as the chief guest for the event last week.
Some heavy shopping also went down at Pernia’s Pop-Up studio at an evening hosted by Mehndi Jashnani. A select group of ladies were invited to a special curation for the festive season, perfect for putting together that NYE look. We loved the outfits, from bold bright colours to sequins and fun accents. Mehndi helped guide everyone in the right direction, while they moved between the grazing table and the racks. Everyone left with big smiles and bags in hand, all ready to take on the rest of the festive season in style.