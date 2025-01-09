The heart of the home

Last night was a very regular night at my household. After coming home from a long day at work, I took to my beloved kitchen and spent a blissful half an hour—sipping on a glorious cup of white tea and reflecting upon a smorgasbord of thoughts, much like a swirling array of distant traffic lights on the highway. As I spent this quiet moment, it suddenly struck me that with my entire home at disposal, I chose to stand in the kitchen.

The thought brought a smile to my face. You see, equals as we are in many aspects, the kitchen at my household is entirely mine. My husband, despite possessing the ability to cook quite a mean gravy, isn’t a natural in the kitchen. It is my haven—a place where I sculpt my fries, paint my curries and sketch everything else in between.