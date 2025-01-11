Disney pledges USD 15 million for Los Angeles fire relief as more celebrities confirm home losses

Disney has pledged USD 15 million to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, aiming to help those affected by the devastating fires and aid in rebuilding efforts. The company announced the donation on Friday, with the funds directed toward several organisations, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company's commitment to assisting the community, highlighting the company’s deep roots in Los Angeles.

In the midst of the destruction, numerous celebrities, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, and Paris Hilton, have confirmed that their homes were either destroyed or severely damaged.