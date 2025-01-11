Disney pledges USD 15 million for Los Angeles fire relief as more celebrities confirm home losses

Disney has pledged USD 15 million to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, aiming to help those affected by the devastating fires and aid in rebuilding efforts. The company announced the donation on Friday, with the funds directed toward several organisations, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed the company's commitment to assisting the community, highlighting the company’s deep roots in Los Angeles.
In the midst of the destruction, numerous celebrities, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, and Paris Hilton, have confirmed that their homes were either destroyed or severely damaged.
Ventimiglia’s home, which was torched by the flames, also lost a newly installed crib. “Your heart just breaks. There's a kind of shock moment where you're going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening.’ What good is it to continue watching?’ And then at a certain point we just turned it off, like ‘What good is it to continue watching?',” he was quoted as saying.
As the fires continue to cause devastation, with at least 10 confirmed deaths and thousands of structures destroyed, relief efforts are underway. A benefit concert, FIREAID, will be held on January 30 at the Intuit Dome to further support those impacted. Organised by prominent figures in the music industry, the event aims to raise funds for the victims and future fire prevention efforts.