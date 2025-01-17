Pongal festivities in Chennai: Celebrating tradition with purpose

We barely blinked and we’re already halfway through January. Just as we’re all recovering from our Christmas and New Year vacations, comes this year’s superlong Pongal holidays. A variety of celebrations took place across the city, and I certainly had my fair share of Chakkara pongal. Our social media feeds were overflowing with pictures of sugarcane, kolams, pots of pongal, and pretty faces in stunning saris. The Good Deeds club, known for its monthly charitable initiatives, celebrated Pongal and Lohri with budding artist Akhil Viswanathan, son of Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. The artist presented unique textiles featuring block prints and artistic designs to benefit neurodivergent children. Also taking place at the event was a live auction, with proceeds going towards the same cause. In attendance were popular names from various fields, there to celebrate and do their bit for society.