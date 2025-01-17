Pongal festivities in Chennai: Celebrating tradition with purpose

We barely blinked and we’re already halfway through January. Just as we’re all recovering from our Christmas and New Year vacations, comes this year’s superlong Pongal holidays. A variety of celebrations took place across the city, and I certainly had my fair share of Chakkara pongal. Our social media feeds were overflowing with pictures of sugarcane, kolams, pots of pongal, and pretty faces in stunning saris. The Good Deeds club, known for its monthly charitable initiatives, celebrated Pongal and Lohri with budding artist Akhil Viswanathan, son of Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. The artist presented unique textiles featuring block prints and artistic designs to benefit neurodivergent children. Also taking place at the event was a live auction, with proceeds going towards the same cause. In attendance were popular names from various fields, there to celebrate and do their bit for society.
Chennaiyin Football Club celebrated the harvest festival by immersing themselves in the tradition of Tamil Nadu with funfilled activities. The players participated in games like uriyadi—where blindfolded players attempt to break a pot that is hung from a height—and tug of war. Nothing like a little healthy competition to liven things up. With players from diverse cultural backgrounds representing Chennai in the Indian Super League, the celebration was a chance to connect with Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage.
This week also saw the launch of Sky Monk, the highly anticipated self-help book by RR Sharath Singh. Aimed at guiding young, ambitious individuals towards excellence, the book was unveiled by Vidya Ganapathi Raju Singh and Professor J Ranganathan, Honorary Consul to Myanmar. The author shared his vision for the book, “Sky Monk is a reflection of my journey and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. I hope that it inspires readers to find their purpose and pursue it with passion,” he said. The event, which took place at Residency Towers, drew an audience of literary enthusiasts and young professionals who had the opportunity to interact with the author and receive signed copies of the book.