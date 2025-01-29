Honouring the spirit of ‘devis’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a glowing tribute to their resilience and spirit, 13 women changemakers were honoured at the 31st edition of the Devi Awards in Chennai on Tuesday for not only breaking ground in the diverse fields of their choice but for the paths they have paved for the generations to come.
The New Indian Express’s Devi Awards have, for over a decade now, become a cornerstone in recognising the impact of women across the country, who through their quiet strength, are reimagining what is considered possible.
The awardees were felicitated by Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, and Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express.
One of the recipients this year was Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan, whose distinct voice rings in a familiar warmth to the people of the state.
“An award validates what you have already done and gives you the strength, courage, energy and inspiration to move forward,” she said, speaking at the event.
Former cricketer Preethi Srinivasan’s life as she knew it changed when an accident left the then 18-year-old a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, the accident hardly slowed her down as she, two decades later, works with those with spinal cord injuries.
Classical dancer Chitra Visweswaran, over her 75-year career in Bharatanatyam, has pushed several boundaries. She draws happiness from nurturing generations of dancers through her academy which recently marked its 50th year.
Poet and author Arundhathi Subramaniam, who has 14 books to her credit, has delved deep into feminine spirituality through her work. Although costume designer Anu Vardhan could not attend the event, her husband, renowned film director Vishnuvardhan collected the trophy on her behalf, taking time from his busy filming schedule to fly down to Chennai.
Joining these powerhouses was Khatija Rahman, who began her singing career working with her father AR Rahman. Over a period, she found her voice and now sings, composes, and makes sure to speak her mind while at it.
Educator Omana Thomas, Arjuna Award-winning para-badminton player Jerlin Anika, business leader Dr Lakshmi Venu, entrepreneur Rajavalli Rajiv, choreographer Brinda G, Harikatha exponent Suchithra Balasubramanian and educationist Dr Sudha Seshayyan, were also recognised for their work.
Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express, said, “This platform which began in 2014 has grown into a celebration of exceptional women who prove that the word ‘impossible’ is merely an opinion and one that they do not particularly care for.”
The Devi Awards were conceived with a simple yet profound idea: to recognise and celebrate women who embody dynamism, innovation, and courage to carve their paths. Over the past decade, the platform has honoured trailblazing women across diverse fields - arts, science, entrepreneurship, public service, sports and much more. Each of them is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and purpose, Lakshmi Menon added.