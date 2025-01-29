Honouring the spirit of ‘devis’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a glowing tribute to their resilience and spirit, 13 women changemakers were honoured at the 31st edition of the Devi Awards in Chennai on Tuesday for not only breaking ground in the diverse fields of their choice but for the paths they have paved for the generations to come.

The New Indian Express’s Devi Awards have, for over a decade now, become a cornerstone in recognising the impact of women across the country, who through their quiet strength, are reimagining what is considered possible.

The awardees were felicitated by Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, and Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express.

One of the recipients this year was Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan, whose distinct voice rings in a familiar warmth to the people of the state.

“An award validates what you have already done and gives you the strength, courage, energy and inspiration to move forward,” she said, speaking at the event.

Former cricketer Preethi Srinivasan’s life as she knew it changed when an accident left the then 18-year-old a quadriplegic. Nevertheless, the accident hardly slowed her down as she, two decades later, works with those with spinal cord injuries.

Classical dancer Chitra Visweswaran, over her 75-year career in Bharatanatyam, has pushed several boundaries. She draws happiness from nurturing generations of dancers through her academy which recently marked its 50th year.