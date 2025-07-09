Feeling lost in Delhi? This Gurugram home opens its doors to strangers like you

In 2022, she began Stray Souls in the City — opening up her home to fellow stray souls who felt the same isolation she once did, to share food, time, and quiet conversation. She began by inviting people through Instagram, and the meetups quickly took off through word of mouth. Today, alongside her full-time job, Ahmed curates the meetups with her indie dog, Livie — hosting weekly or biweekly gatherings that range from FRIENDS trivia nights and ’90s throwbacks to Schitt’s Creek-style murder mysteries.

Her space stands apart from other community-based initiatives in NCR because it isn’t built around a specific hobby — like knitting, reading, or board games — or curated experiences like supper clubs. Instead, it’s for those who simply want to get to know fellow Delhiites, without the pressure of performing interest or expertise. “I always say I don’t like meeting new people — I like knowing people,” Ahmed says.

Home magic

Ahmed, who’s always enjoyed hosting, initially wasn’t sure where to bring people together — until she tried hosting at home. The idea quickly caught on, thanks to how warmly her guests received it. She’s not a fan of loud parties — and prefers not to call these meetups “parties” at all. “The idea is to actually talk to each other — not just sit around drinking or listening to music,” she explains.

She says that with home meetups, guests tend to feel far more at ease. “There’s something about sitting around a coffee table in someone’s living room that softens people in a way cafés or restaurants can’t,” she says. Hosting at home also gives her the freedom to shape the experience — from choosing the kind of food she serves to planning activities, or icebreakers.

Over the past year, Ahmed has also begun hosting occasional brunch meetups at cafés — but she’s particular about avoiding noisy places in favour of cafés with light music and warm ambience. “I keep outdoor meetups to brunch hours — the music’s softer, the crowd more relaxed. It filters out the party vibe.” But even then, she says, her guests often prefer the home meetups.