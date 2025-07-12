How 55 designers dressed 100 elephants to celebrate craft and conservation

Each blanket draws from centuries-old textile traditions, evoking the cultural practice of offering blankets at the end of a journey—a gesture of protection, respect, and completion. More than just striking works of art, these pieces are symbols of care and continuity. They will be auctioned online, with proceeds supporting elephant conservation efforts around the globe.

Among the many stunning contributions is a ceremonial textile that embodies a collaborative spirit, weaving together the threads of India’s diverse craft heritage. The design, co-created by artisans using age-old techniques like ari, zardozi, and kashida, comes alive with gold dori, mica mirrors, and antique metal sequins. The reverse features bandhej-printed linings, accented with silver and gold tassels. From ajrakh brocade to Kashmiri Jamawar paisleys, the piece is a poetic blend of regional legacies, amounting to over 2,000 hours of artisanal labor.

Textile icon Ritu Kumar is among the many contributing to this global effort. “In safeguarding India’s age-old traditions, we’ve created a ceremonial blanket for this journey that unites the preservation of culture with the protection of wildlife,” she shares. “It reflects India’s enduring aesthetics and its history of textile excellence. Hand-embroidered with care and purpose, it honours the spirit of coexistence that this initiative celebrates.”

As these elephants walk—draped in hope, heritage and history—they carry with them a global message—that protecting the planet is a shared responsibility, and creativity is a powerful tool for change.

