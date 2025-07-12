Mid-year mood in Chennai: Style, shine, and surprise moves

We saw a few of the same faces at Phoenix Market City for a special evening at Forest Essentials hosted by Renuka Praveen. A select group of ladies were invited to preview their summer collection, the Moonlight Muse-Mogra Edit, and the much talked about sheer sunscreen spray. People these days don’t step out without sunscreen, like they’re heading into battle, not sunlight. This one gives glow, not grease, and the ladies loved how luxe it felt. And so invisible, it’s basically SPF in stealth mode.

Our next stop was at the launch of Grand Continent Premiere T Nagar, designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

This week also saw the Ability Foundation, a national cross-disability organisation based in Chennai, announce AbilityFEST 2025: India International Disability Film Festival at a press meet, which followed the jury meet for the 60 Seconds to Fame: All-India One-Minute Film Competition. The shortlisted films will be screened during the festival. The press meet featured jury members composer AR Rahman, actress Simran, lyricist-screenwriter Madhan Karky, and para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh, who spoke on the occasion.

