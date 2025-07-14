King Charles relaxes dress code on Buckingham Palace tennis court

Buckingham Palace is getting a subtle style upgrade — on the tennis court, no less. King Charles III has officially eased the long-standing “all-white” dress code for players using the royal court tucked inside the palace grounds. The rule, once strictly enforced for anyone picking up a racquet on royal turf, now carries a more relaxed tone. Wearing white is still encouraged, but no longer a requirement for royal family members, palace staff, or their guests.
The change, first reported by The Times, may seem minor, but it’s part of a broader pattern emerging under King Charles’ reign. Since taking the throne in 2022, the monarch has been quietly modernising aspects of palace life — from adjusting the pool temperature to save energy, to opening more areas of royal residences to the public. This latest move suggests a lighter touch when it comes to long-held customs.
The Buckingham Palace tennis court has its own storied history. Built in 1919 during King George V’s reign, it has seen famous faces and historic rallies. In the 1930s, King George VI is said to have played against tennis great Fred Perry. Decades later, in 2000, the court hosted a celebrity-studded charity match featuring John McEnroe, Björn Borg and Anna Kournikova, with supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the crowd.
Though King Charles is not known for a passion for tennis, other royals are. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a high-profile supporter of the sport and serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She’s often seen courtside at Wimbledon, where the strict all-white rule still applies—though even Wimbledon has softened its stance, now allowing darker-coloured undershorts for female players.
In the royal context, even a small change like a tennis dress code matters. It reflects a new tone at the palace — one that balances respect for tradition with a nod to modern sensibilities.
