King Charles relaxes dress code on Buckingham Palace tennis court

The Buckingham Palace tennis court has its own storied history. Built in 1919 during King George V’s reign, it has seen famous faces and historic rallies. In the 1930s, King George VI is said to have played against tennis great Fred Perry. Decades later, in 2000, the court hosted a celebrity-studded charity match featuring John McEnroe, Björn Borg and Anna Kournikova, with supermodel Claudia Schiffer in the crowd.

Though King Charles is not known for a passion for tennis, other royals are. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a high-profile supporter of the sport and serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She’s often seen courtside at Wimbledon, where the strict all-white rule still applies—though even Wimbledon has softened its stance, now allowing darker-coloured undershorts for female players.

In the royal context, even a small change like a tennis dress code matters. It reflects a new tone at the palace — one that balances respect for tradition with a nod to modern sensibilities.