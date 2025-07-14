Launch of this bridal store in Chennai saw guests in dazzling saris

It was an evening of sparkle, selfies and style, as The Bridal Artisans threw open the doors to their swanky new studio in Nungambakkam. With soft lighting, luxe detailing and a buzz of excited conversation, the launch doubled as a chic celebration of bridal fashion in Chennai.

The spotlight moment of the evening was a live sari draping demo by Malaysia-based stylist Thivyan Jayareuben, who turned tradition on its head with his signature flair. Guests gathered around, phones out and eyes wide, as Thivyan worked his magic—adding drama, elegance and a modern twist to classic silhouettes.

The crowd, a stylish mix of fashionistas, influencers, stylists and brides-to-be, sipped on bubbly and nibbled on hors d'oeuvres as they explored the new space. Rich fabrics, embellished blouses, intricate borders, and heritage-inspired pieces made the perfect backdrop for the night’s many reels and mirror selfies.

From animated conversations about lehenga trends to spontaneous try-ons and lots of Insta-worthy corners, the event brought together everything you’d expect from a modern bridal fashion showcase—with just the right amount of party.