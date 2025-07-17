Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away during Annabelle tour

Dan Rivera was touring as part of a team from the New England Society of Psychic Research (NESPR), the organisation originally founded by famed demonologist duo Ed and Lorraine Warren. While the cause of Dan's death has yet to be confirmed pending autopsy results, authorities have reported no signs of foul play.

NESPR issued an emotional statement in the wake of Dan's passing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a man they described as “a loyal, compassionate, and devoted friend.” Rivera had been with the group for over a decade and was considered an integral part of its mission and family. Though devastated by his sudden death, the team has decided to continue their tour, believing Rivera would have wanted the work to go on. “His spirit will continue with us in everything we do,” NESPR said in their statement.