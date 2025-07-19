Who is Rajeev Ahuja, the ‘pookie’ IIT Ropar Professor everyone is talking about?

Professor Rajeev Ahuja is the Director of IIT Ropar. He is a teacher of Computational Materials Science and is noted as one of the top researchers with citations across India and Sweden. He is known widely for his over 40,000 citations and more than a 1,000 publications on the subject of his research. Prior to teaching in IIT Ropar he was also a professor for more than three decades in the Uppsala University in Sweden.

What clicked with the students and the netizens was the warmth emitted from Professor Ahuja. He need not have worn a sunglass but he kept his students wish and participated happily in it. Moreover, this just throws light on the student–teacher bond which has been running through centuries. Although time or format has changed but what remains constant is the respect they have for each other. While Kartik respected the occasion and the boundaries by asking for permission to wear the sunglass, Professor Ahuja respected his student’s last wish and had some fun. The relationship between the two earned him widespread recognition and appreciation.