A night of love, flavour and film: Chennai celebrates romance with food and stars

It was a night where cinema met Kongu cuisine, as Junior Kuppanna’s Nungambakkam outlet turned into a love-themed hotspot for the launch of their new Jodi Combos — five limited-edition meal pairings inspired by the upcoming romantic drama Oho Enthan Baby.
Marking a new direction in brand storytelling, the evening brought together legacy and love, food and film, with the cast of the movie — Vishnu Vishal, Rudra, Nivashini and Vaibhavi — joining fans, influencers, and contest winners for a fun and flavourful celebration.
The highlight? The announcement of the Jodi Combos, each reflecting a different flavour of love, from bold and spicy to warm and comforting. From shared plates to sweet moments, the combos were designed to bring couples together over great food and conversation.
The event featured a series of crowd-pleasing activities — including the “Share Your Love Story” contest, the “Ring the Love Bell” challenge, and instant polaroid giveaways — all culminating in an exclusive meet-and-greet with the film’s cast for three lucky couples.
Influencers, food lovers, and movie buffs took to social media with live updates and first tastes, amplifying the excitement across Chennai. The Jodi Combos are now available for a limited time at all Junior Kuppanna outlets, giving diners a chance to experience the magic of love on a plate.
Whether you're on a date night or simply in love with good food, this crossover of cinema and cuisine has everyone saying, “Oho!”