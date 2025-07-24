Columnist Vernika Awal spotlights the timekeepers of the ordinary

You have to look closely. Just off the main thoroughfare, beneath a modest parasol, sits a large wooden camera that appears more like a cinematic relic than a functional tool. It belongs to another time, as does the man who uses it. Surinder ji, with his weathered hands and gentle demeanour, has spent decades in this spot. He learnt the craft from his grandfather, who once captured portraits at this very location.

“We are very popular on Instagram, ma’am,” said a younger man beside him, smiling confidently. His attention seemed more attuned to the language of algorithms than to the quiet ritual of analogue photography. We soon gathered that he was Surinder ji’s son, and likely his apprentice. His first attempt at our portrait was unsuccessful, and there was a quiet disappointment in the older man’s expression—perhaps a small gesture of concern for the patience this practice demands, and how quickly it may be fading.