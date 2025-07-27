Chic guests, fine wine, and spirited conversation marked this très magnifique night in Chennai

On July 16, Terroir hosted an evening aptly titled Je ne sais quoi, exuding effortless charm and sophistication at The Leela Palace Hotel, Chennai. The gathering brought together a vibrant cross-section of the city’s elite—diplomats, entrepreneurs, professionals, and artists—all united by a shared appreciation for wine, wit, and good conversation.

Guests arrived in their evening best, creating an atmosphere that was equal parts stylish and relaxed. Conversations flowed with the wine, with topics ranging from the latest at Wimbledon to the nuances of cricketing glory. It wasn’t just another social affair—it was a cultivated celebration of taste, both on the palate and in personality.