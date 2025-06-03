Pet Safety: How to protect your pets from ticks and fleas during the monsoons?

The wet damp roads, waterlogged drains and insect filled grasses are common scares while you take your pets for a walk during the monsoons, isn’t it? All these are breeding grounds for ticks and fleas which easily latch onto the fur and give a nightmare in terms of deteriorating health of your fur babies. Here are a few basic tips to keep your pets clean and parasite free during the monsoons.
Keeping your pets free of ticks and fleas are very important, especially during the monsoons when the chances of these unwanted guests placing themselves comfortably on your pets are very high. This causes several health abnormalities like increased itching, high shedding, low energy, tick fever, low appetite and more. Here are a few ways in which you can protect your pets from ticks and fleas.
Periodical Grooming
Ticks and fleas usually attach themselves to body parts like tail, underbelly, underarms, ears, neck, and paws. It is important to regularly check these places at least once a day. You can consult your vet and use tick or flea relieving shampoos for regular baths. And definitely comb them at least two to three times a day. In fact, special tick and flea combing brushes are available which helps you spot these parasites which are deep within the fur and also removes eggs from the coat.
Pre-monsoon preparations
Before the arrival of the rains, you can take up some preventive measures. This includes using anti-tick gels on the body and leaving it in for a week. Oral medicines are also available which can be mixed with food and given to them. Tick collars have also been reported to show desirable results. But, make a routine visit to your vet first and then include any medicines or oral supplements.
Surroundings should be kept clean
Hygiene should be maintained all around you. Linens should be regularly washed and cleaned. They should be vacuumed to remove any hidden parasitic eggs. Pet-safe tick-free powders or sprays can be used around their bedding or play corners that would repel parasites.
Trim gardens and yard
If you happen to have a yard attached to your house or a garden, then make sure that they are cleaned every two to three days. The foliage should be well trimmed and bushes and grass should remain dry. At times, pet safe sprays are available that you can use as well. If you notice waterlogging, clear it immediately. Muddy pools should also not be allowed to thrive.
Never go near wet areas
Keep your pets away from any wet area. These are breeding grounds for all sorts of insects and parasites. During your regular walks, make sure that the road taken does not have muddy water pools or waterlogged areas. In case they do get wet, it is important to immediate soak their paws into antiseptic water and clean them thoroughly, especially in between the paws. They should also be wiped with clean water or antiseptic water.
Keep note of pet behaviour
Keep a close tab on your pet’s behaviour. If you notice anything amiss, take them to the vet without any delay. Ticks and fleas can work their way through very fast. Thus, it is required that there is no delay in advance medication as ignorance can also cost them their lives.