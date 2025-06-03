Pet Safety: How to protect your pets from ticks and fleas during the monsoons?

Keeping your pets free of ticks and fleas are very important, especially during the monsoons when the chances of these unwanted guests placing themselves comfortably on your pets are very high. This causes several health abnormalities like increased itching, high shedding, low energy, tick fever, low appetite and more. Here are a few ways in which you can protect your pets from ticks and fleas.

Periodical Grooming

Ticks and fleas usually attach themselves to body parts like tail, underbelly, underarms, ears, neck, and paws. It is important to regularly check these places at least once a day. You can consult your vet and use tick or flea relieving shampoos for regular baths. And definitely comb them at least two to three times a day. In fact, special tick and flea combing brushes are available which helps you spot these parasites which are deep within the fur and also removes eggs from the coat.