From Dalgona to Matcha: How TikTok trends are reshaping the food scene

It started with a glass of coffee. Not your usual brew, but something whipped, layered, and totally hypnotic. One minute you were stuck at home in lockdown, the next you were trying to recreate a South Korean drink you saw on TikTok—Dalgona coffee.

The rise of aesthetic eating

What made it click? It was simple. It looked good. And most importantly—it filmed well. Suddenly, everyone was pouring, whipping, stirring, and sharing. Not because they were thirsty, but because the drink looked like it belonged on their feed.

Then came the wave of green. Matcha, a centuries-old Japanese tea, got a whole new lease on life. But this wasn’t about its rich history or health benefits. It was about how pretty it looked in a clear glass with cold milk and perfect lighting. Matcha lattes, matcha donuts, even matcha pancakes started popping up—always styled, always soothing, always ready for the ’gram.

What TikTok did was simple: it made food feel like fashion. A form of self-expression. A morning ritual that wasn’t complete until it was posted. Recipes became reels. Meals became moods. Cooking became optional, and aesthetics, essential.

Food trends today aren’t really about what’s delicious. They’re about what tells a story. Is it minimal, cozy, global, does it fit your vibe? That’s what matters.

Whether it’s a nostalgic comfort dish from your childhood or a trending green smoothie, TikTok has redefined how we interact with food. We don’t just cook to eat. We cook to connect, to share, to be part of something. Because now, food isn’t just on the table—it’s on your For You Page.