Manipuri Thang-ta artiste, Ranjeet Chingtham, gets candid about the art form

I started my journey of martial arts around 1978-79. I was always a lean kid and children used to tease me. So, one day I thought to do something to protect myself. My uncles and kin brothers used to go for practice and I started joining them in the mornings. Before Kung Fu, I did judo and karate. In the 1970’s Enter the Dragon movie had come to India and all of us were inspired by the art form and techniques. From there I learned Kung Fu and after that I have practiced many times. One day a friend took me for a Thang ta demonstration and after seeing it I thought that our art is no less. That was when I joined the journey of Thang- ta. I realised fighting is not the goal of this art. It inculcates complete discipline and defense in the practitioner.