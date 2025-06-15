Father’s Day 2025: From tea parties to tough talks — girl dads are changing the game

Fatherhood isn’t what it used to be — and thank goodness for that. Today’s dads aren’t just showing up, they’re showing off their girl dad energy like it’s a superpower and honestly? It kind of is.
From tying ponytails with shaky hands to learning full-on TikTok routines, being a girl dad in 2025 is equal parts chaos and charm. And this Father’s Day, we’re raising a juice box to the dads redefining what fatherhood looks like — one painted nail at a time.
It’s more than having daughters. A girl dad is the man who proudly knows the names of every Disney princess. He’s the dad who paints nails, get schooled in pop culture and has a tea party calendar invite he never misses.
He’s the one who doesn’t just tolerate pink — he rocks it.
More importantly, a girl dad is emotionally available, fiercely protective and deeply invested in raising strong, self-assured girls who know their worth. And that? That’s parenting goals.
Scroll through Instagram and you’ll see it — dads dancing in tutus or baking cookies with unicorn sprinkles. From celebs to your next-door neighbour, everyone’s embracing the girl dad vibe.
Whether it’s a Bollywood star twinning with his daughter or your local gym bro proudly wearing a tiara — the message is clear: girl dad is a lifestyle.
What makes girl dads so special?
Le’s be honest: daughters change dads.
They soften the edges. Open the emotional floodgates. Teach patience, playfulness and the power of listening.
Girl dads become fluent in feels and Frozen. They learn to balance softness with strength, tenderness with tenacity. And in return, they raise daughters who feel safe, seen and unstoppable.
Forget the socks and ‘#1 Dad’ — give us the reel where a dad lets his daughter draw on his face with lipstick The one where he’s fixing a toy kitchen with more seriousness than a real one.
This Father’s Day, celebrate the dads who are shaping future CEOs, artists, scientists and world-changers — with bedtime stories, pep talks and open hearts.
Happy Father’s Day, girl dads.
We see you — sparkly nails, feather boas, emotional growth and all.