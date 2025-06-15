Father’s Day 2025: From tea parties to tough talks — girl dads are changing the game

Fatherhood isn’t what it used to be — and thank goodness for that. Today’s dads aren’t just showing up, they’re showing off their girl dad energy like it’s a superpower and honestly? It kind of is.

From tying ponytails with shaky hands to learning full-on TikTok routines, being a girl dad in 2025 is equal parts chaos and charm. And this Father’s Day, we’re raising a juice box to the dads redefining what fatherhood looks like — one painted nail at a time.

So, who is a girl dad?

It’s more than having daughters. A girl dad is the man who proudly knows the names of every Disney princess. He’s the dad who paints nails, get schooled in pop culture and has a tea party calendar invite he never misses.

He’s the one who doesn’t just tolerate pink — he rocks it.

More importantly, a girl dad is emotionally available, fiercely protective and deeply invested in raising strong, self-assured girls who know their worth. And that? That’s parenting goals.