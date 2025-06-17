Gaurav Taneja blames overloading for Air India flight crash; defends deceased pilots

Aviation YouTuber and former commercial pilot Gaurav Taneja, widely known as Flying Beast, has released a new video offering his analysis on the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 that occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12.

In the video, Taneja strongly defended the deceased pilots

He suggested that aircraft overloading may have played a key role in the fatal incident.

Referring to new data from the flight tracking app FlightRadar, Taneja pointed out that the aircraft took significantly longer than usual to become airborne.

He also presented takeoff footage that appeared to show dust being lifted from the runway, indicating that the plane may have used an unpaved portion or took off from the extreme end of the runway—both of which he found concerning.

"The flight took a lot of distance on the runway. And after takeoff, the speed is washing away. There was something wrong with the aircraft," he said, raising questions about possible issues with the aircraft’s loading. He drew comparisons with past crashes, including the 1993 Air India accident in Aurangabad, which was attributed to overloading.