A feast of flavour and flair marks the arrival of Anna Nagar’s newest hotspot
Chef Rajat Gurung
society

An exclusive crowd gathered to celebrate the launch of a swanky new Punjabi-themed dining venue in Chennai, complete with luxe mocktails, bold flavours, and club-style charisma
Published on
Bhupender Singh

It was a night of high energy, haute style, and heritage-inspired indulgence as Anna Nagar welcomed its newest dining destination with the launch of The New Punjab Club. The venue’s grand opening saw some of the city’s most prominent faces in attendance — from fashion influencers and top models to lifestyle tastemakers — all gathered to toast an evening steeped in regal flavour and modern-day glamour.

Neethu
Ramya & Wasim
Shweta

Inside, the mood was unmistakably celebratory. Vintage elements, plush interiors, and nods to the golden era of princely Punjab created an atmosphere that was equal parts nostalgic and now. The music was lively, the ambience electric, and the food? Really good. Guests were treated to bold Punjabi classics, reinterpreted with finesse, alongside a selection of luxe mocktails that perfectly complemented the rich menu.

Chef Rajat Gurung
