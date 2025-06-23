How to spot a fake Labubu doll? 3 signs that you should look out for

The Labubu fever is real, its on and its going very strong! If you still haven’t joined the gang of Labubu owners, then why wait. But with the demand of this trending toy skyrocketing, and the entire game turning into a commercial gig, fake Labubus are crowding the market.

The popular designer toy was created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung in collaboration with the collectible toy brand Pop Mart. Known for a toothy and mischievous grin, large eyes, and furry body, the Labubu dolls have become a rage.

Easy ways to spot fake Labubu dolls

One way to make sure you're buying a genuine Labubu and not a counterfeit is to buy it directly from reliable, brand-owned platforms like the Pop Mart website, their official app, or authorized retailers such as Tmall, Shopee, Amazon (which is Pop Mart’s official store),

Collectors also use platforms like MCP Toys, AmiAmi, or Mandarake for authentic resale figures, though prices may vary. A real Labubu will cost you something around $39.99 or INR 4,000 (approx) so if you find a model that's too cheap, it's most likely a fake. Here are some other ways to spot a counterfeit Labubu doll.