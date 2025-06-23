How to spot a fake Labubu doll? 3 signs that you should look out for

The Labubu fever is real, its on and its going very strong! If you still haven’t joined the gang of Labubu owners, then why wait. But with the demand of this trending toy skyrocketing, and the entire game turning into a commercial gig, fake Labubus are crowding the market.
The popular designer toy was created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung in collaboration with the collectible toy brand Pop Mart. Known for a toothy and mischievous grin, large eyes, and furry body, the Labubu dolls have become a rage.
One way to make sure you're buying a genuine Labubu and not a counterfeit is to buy it directly from reliable, brand-owned platforms like the Pop Mart website, their official app, or authorized retailers such as Tmall, Shopee, Amazon (which is Pop Mart’s official store),
Collectors also use platforms like MCP Toys, AmiAmi, or Mandarake for authentic resale figures, though prices may vary. A real Labubu will cost you something around $39.99 or INR 4,000 (approx) so if you find a model that's too cheap, it's most likely a fake. Here are some other ways to spot a counterfeit Labubu doll.
Package perfect
Check for spelling mistakes or missing logos and branding on the box. If anything is amiss, it is a fake. For the original boxes, tap on the box to check its thick and high-quality material along with an information box with all accurate details, logos and character names.
Buyers should also look for a QR code. A legit code will lead them to Pop Mart's official landing page but a fake code will not.
Check the toy
Look very closely at the actual figure to see if the paint and expression is in place. If you find missing, sloppy or bleached paint, it is a fake. Original ones are also made with good-quality vinyl. If you press the doll and it seems to leave a dent on the body, it is probably a fake. It is also important to check out the real Labubu doll, especially if any of your friends or close associates already have it. It will give you an idea of how the doll should look and feel.
Check the right foot for a stamp
Newer Labubu figures, starting from around 2024, include a special seal on the right foot that's only visible under UV light. When exposed to UV, you should see a silhouette matching the specific version of Labubu which you've bought.