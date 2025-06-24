Frog Watching: Should you make this your new monsoon hobby?

Keep your early to late evenings free, for that is when frogs are most active. Even if you don’t spot them, their calls will reach you and that helps you to determine where to look for them. If you seriously want to keep yourself busy frog watching this season, then here are some tips that you should keep handy.

Locate them correctly

Frog Watching might be an instant activity, but you should first know where to look for the frogs. For that, you have to be alert and keep watchful ear around wetlands, paddy fields, forests, streams, drains etc. Once you have heard their voices for a few days, you would know which location to opt for, for your frog hunting adventure. But do not go alone; always go in a group or bring someone with you. Moreover, try to avoid areas which may have snakes living as well.

Time it apt

Usually frogs are most active in the late evening to the night since they are nocturnal creatures. You can spot them around 6:30 pm onwards around their natural habitats. Moreover, after rains also they come out. So if its drizzling or you just experienced a heavy spell, you can head over for frog watching.