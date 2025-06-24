Frog Watching: Should you make this your new monsoon hobby?

Come Monsoon and you are either lethargic and stay in bed binge watching series with your favourite food; or you become a lot more energetic, pack your camera and other gears and venture out in the wild to experience nature. One of these ways of experience the interesting side of nature is to frog watch. You would need immense patience and have to trod on muddy waters to do so, but it definitely is an activity you might want to consider doing once in your lifetime.
Keep your early to late evenings free, for that is when frogs are most active. Even if you don’t spot them, their calls will reach you and that helps you to determine where to look for them. If you seriously want to keep yourself busy frog watching this season, then here are some tips that you should keep handy.
Locate them correctly
Frog Watching might be an instant activity, but you should first know where to look for the frogs. For that, you have to be alert and keep watchful ear around wetlands, paddy fields, forests, streams, drains etc. Once you have heard their voices for a few days, you would know which location to opt for, for your frog hunting adventure. But do not go alone; always go in a group or bring someone with you. Moreover, try to avoid areas which may have snakes living as well.
Time it apt
Usually frogs are most active in the late evening to the night since they are nocturnal creatures. You can spot them around 6:30 pm onwards around their natural habitats. Moreover, after rains also they come out. So if its drizzling or you just experienced a heavy spell, you can head over for frog watching.
Get the right equipments
While not a lot of things are needed to frog watch, some handy equipments must definitely be carried. Since frogs are more visible after dark, a flashlight or a head lamp, specially with red filter is mandatory. To combat the rains or the monsoon, carry a raincoat. You will have to walk along muddy, water filled paths and thus, walking boots or waterproof shoes are necessary. Where there are frogs, there are pests and other insects. Keep a pest repellent with you always. Also, carry a good camera, especially one that works well during the night. You can also carry a small notebook if you want to record species specifications for your personal documentation.
What to note?
Once you are inside the frog inhabited area ad have settled yourself, you need to look for signs. The common sign would be the croak of a male frog which is answered by the female frog’s movements. If you notice slight movement near bushes or the ripples in a muddy pool, there might be a frog nearby. Keep a watch near still water for tadpoles. There are various types of frogs – tree frogs, colourful species, regular local ones and more.
How to behave around frogs?
Stay as quiet as you can so as to not scare them. Do not touch the frogs with bare hands. Your camera should not deploy flash while taking photographs. Do not collect frogs as it is illegal to do so.
