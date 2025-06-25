Sweater weather, weddings and wild nights: Chennai’s week in rewind

Humble brag incoming… I’m writing this column with a cup of coffee in my hand and the hills of Yercaud in front of me. The mists are moving slowly across the hills, and frankly, it’s hard to focus when everything around you is this beautiful. But if there’s a place to slow down and let your thoughts settle into words, this is it. While the good citizens of Chennai sweat it out, I’m thoroughly enjoying my few days of sweater weather. Sorry, not sorry.

Heat or no, you have to hand it to the party peeps for their undying enthusiasm. This past weekend was packed with parties and events, with people in a tizzy as to how to fit it all in.