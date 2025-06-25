Sweater weather, weddings and wild nights: Chennai’s week in rewind

Humble brag incoming… I’m writing this column with a cup of coffee in my hand and the hills of Yercaud in front of me. The mists are moving slowly across the hills, and frankly, it’s hard to focus when everything around you is this beautiful. But if there’s a place to slow down and let your thoughts settle into words, this is it. While the good citizens of Chennai sweat it out, I’m thoroughly enjoying my few days of sweater weather. Sorry, not sorry.
Heat or no, you have to hand it to the party peeps for their undying enthusiasm. This past weekend was packed with parties and events, with people in a tizzy as to how to fit it all in.
Anna Nagar saw the launch of Mesmaa Weddings, a showroom dedicated to bridal and luxury wear. The coffee morning saw Chennai’s swish set excited to check out the collection for the season ahead. Nalli Kuppuswamy inaugurated the new space, which was followed by a fashion show. It was a heavy dose of glam, with bridal lehengas and saris as well as western cocktail wear and gowns for the modern bride. Post the showcase, the ladies spent some time exploring the new line and loved the hand-embroidered blouses.
Mid-week saw lots of pretty faces gathered at Phoenix Mall for multiple events. Renuka invited a select list of people for an afternoon of self-care and pampering at Kiehl’s. Everyone was treated to a personal skin consultation and a masterclass with the pros. Along with product recommendations, they were given a tailored skincare routine for glass skin. With the discounts and offers, everyone did some serious damage on the shopping front, with the serums emerging as crowd favourites.
The party continued at the mall at the launch of the Phoenix Shopping Festival, with Hansika Motwani doing the honours. The event also witnessed the debut of ThreadX: Fashion & Beyond, an exclusive fashion conclave to spotlight the creativity of emerging designers and style visionaries. Hansika interacted with her fans, who had descended in throngs. After saying a few words to kick-start the festivities, she joined the panel discussion on fashion with industry experts.
Saturday saw the young and the restless at Vibe Resto Bar for their Bollywood Night featuring DJs R Nation and Kunal Jain. It was a dose of nostalgia with ’90s Bollywood getting everyone on their feet, and asking for more right till the end.
