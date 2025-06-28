Four resume mistakes that could cost you the job

Ever wondered why you keep applying to jobs with no success? You may even have applied to hundreds of roles over months, with multiple rejections. But you weather the storm and keep trying. But what if we told you that your resume might need sprucing up? In a job market where recruiters often spend just a few seconds scanning each resume, small missteps can make a big difference.

Here are four common resume mistakes that could quietly undermine your chances and here's how to avoid them

Using a generic resume for every role

Imagine an applicant serving out the same resumes for marketing roles as well as journalism jobs. How strong would you guess their applications are? They are most likely poor and sloppy and not tailored to the role you're applying for.

One of the most common mistakes job seekers make is sending the same resume to every employer. A generic resume that’s not tailored to the specific role can make you seem unfocused or disinterested. Employers want to see how your skills and experience align with their needs.

Carefully read the job description and tweak your resume to highlight the most relevant qualifications, achievements, and keywords for that role.

Submitting without a cover letter

Even if a job posting says a cover letter is optional, skipping it can be a missed opportunity. A well-crafted cover letter gives context to your resume, shows your enthusiasm for the role, and allows you to make a more personal case for why you're the right fit. In a competitive landscape, a cover letter can be a dealbreaker.

Use your cover letter to explain why you want the role and how your background uniquely positions you for it. Keep it concise and genuine.