Leech survival hacks: How to survive these pests during the Indian monsoon

Keep these steps in mind so that leeches do not easily cling on to you. Keep yourselves well covered below the knee. Wear water proof boots or leech safe locks which are designed with thick fabric and materials that prevents leeches from clinging on to them. Also, opt for full sleeve upper garments. Keep it to wearing light coloured clothes so if a leech does stick on to you, it is easily spotted and necessary actions can be taken. Try to avoid dense forest-like area, especially ones which are muddy or have mud-pools, as leeches tend to thrive there the most. Keep a leech repellent spray with you always. You can easily make them at home by mixing salt and water, tobacco and water or antiseptic lotions with water.

Do not panic if leeches get stuck on your body.

If you feel a sensation and notice that leeches have stuck on to your body, the first thing that you need to do is stay calm. The more your panic, the more they can easily suck onto your blood. So, staying calm is an absolute must. Next, never pull or forcibly detach the leeches from your body. This would cause you unnecessary pain as their mouths can still be stuck onto your veins. Pour vinegar, alcohol or sprinkle salt. Be generous in whichever method you are choosing. This makes them automatically fall off your body.

Once the leeches have detached themselves from your body, use soap and water to clean the wound very well. Apply any antiseptic so that infection does not spread. Wipe it off nicely and dry it. Keep it bandaged and dry till the wound does not heal. If you notice, the wound to be bleeding even after you have cleaned it, do not worry as it is not uncommon. Leeches anti-coagulate the blood and thus it might continue to bleed for a while even after treatment.