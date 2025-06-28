Cat Rescues: Here are four steps that are unskippable!

Here are four simple steps that are extremely crucial when you rescue a cat.

Hurry to the vet

Without wasting any time, the first thing that needs to be done after rescuing a cat / kitten is to take it straight away to the vet. Ideally opt for the nearest vet to as to save travel time and ensure quick check-up. The vet would check for injuries – external and internal, the cat will be thoroughly checked for any hidden parasitic infections of bugs, and if there is a micro-chip in the cat’s body. Sometimes, if the cat is lost or abandoned, the micro-chipping in their body helps in locating the owners so they can be contacted. All necessary basic check-up, vaccination determination and prescription must be kept for future usage. Also, consult the vet regarding spaying or neutering, but if it is not an immediate concern, then it can be held up for a while, in case the actual owners are traced.

Create their comfort zone

If you are bringing the rescued cat home, or if you have a shelter for animals, then create a comfortable, convenient and safe zone of the animal. In the first few days of it being rescued, the cat/ kitten will be in a haze of being scared, not trusting anyone, defensive, and maybe angry due to its past experiences. Thus, create a safe zone for them where they can retire and unwind. It would take some time but they would definitely start coming out of the shell in a while. Having their own zone also ensures that they stay risk-free of any infections. Have food, water, litter box and cosy bed in place. Also, consult the vet before giving them a bath, or if possible get them washed from the vet/ groomers directly.