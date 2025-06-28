Cat Rescues: Here are four steps that are unskippable!

Found a cat that seems to have been lost or stray in need of dire attention. First, slowly and carefully win its trust, rescue it and then do these next four steps diligently to keep it safe and secure.
Here are four simple steps that are extremely crucial when you rescue a cat.
Hurry to the vet
Without wasting any time, the first thing that needs to be done after rescuing a cat / kitten is to take it straight away to the vet. Ideally opt for the nearest vet to as to save travel time and ensure quick check-up. The vet would check for injuries – external and internal, the cat will be thoroughly checked for any hidden parasitic infections of bugs, and if there is a micro-chip in the cat’s body. Sometimes, if the cat is lost or abandoned, the micro-chipping in their body helps in locating the owners so they can be contacted. All necessary basic check-up, vaccination determination and prescription must be kept for future usage. Also, consult the vet regarding spaying or neutering, but if it is not an immediate concern, then it can be held up for a while, in case the actual owners are traced.
Create their comfort zone
If you are bringing the rescued cat home, or if you have a shelter for animals, then create a comfortable, convenient and safe zone of the animal. In the first few days of it being rescued, the cat/ kitten will be in a haze of being scared, not trusting anyone, defensive, and maybe angry due to its past experiences. Thus, create a safe zone for them where they can retire and unwind. It would take some time but they would definitely start coming out of the shell in a while. Having their own zone also ensures that they stay risk-free of any infections. Have food, water, litter box and cosy bed in place. Also, consult the vet before giving them a bath, or if possible get them washed from the vet/ groomers directly.
Provide basic amenities
Post rescue a lot of time goes in observing the animal. There may be signs of de-hydration or malnutrition; and both these cases require different course of actions. Depending on the rough age of the cat/ kitten, start with wet food, or easy-to-digest food like plain boiled chicken. Also, check with the vet if the cat has any prior health problems and there are any specific dos and don’ts for its nutrition.
Patient, observing and playful
Due to their past experiences, they may not want to completely trust you in the first go. So, ideally have yourself placed near their comfort zone. Talk to them I low and comforting voices and try to break the ice so that they approach you and their personalities start shining. This needs a lot of patience and is definitely not something that might happen overnight. Get a few toys and distractions so that they can start playing and moving around instead of being cooped up. And generally observe them. If you feel anything is amiss, immediately consult a vet for the next steps. Also, simultaneously create a social media post which can be shared via local communities in case the cat’s parents are worried.
