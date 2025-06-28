Wrapping Summer with mangoes, mozzarella and minimalist jewels

The food trail continued at the launch of Za Pizza on KNK Road. With cute interiors, offering a range of handcrafted pizzas along with other popular favourites, the new space saw all the bloggers in full attendance. Armed with a slice of pizza in one hand and a raspberry mojito in the other, I proceeded to capture it all for the gram.

While we enjoyed the classics, I also loved that there were a few experimental options as well. The chef even sweetly whipped up some chocolate chip cookies for the kids at our table. I’m not ashamed to admit that I partook in the gift as well. And yes, they were delicious, and I hope we soon see them on the menu.