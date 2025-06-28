Wrapping Summer with mangoes, mozzarella and minimalist jewels

We’re savouring the final sweet bites of mango season, making the most of every juicy slice. The scent of ripe mangoes still lingers in the air, reminding us summer’s not quite over yet. From chilled mango smoothies to sticky mango desserts, we’re soaking in the last golden moments before the season slips away. And to give the king of fruits its grand farewell was the Hanu Reddy Mango Festival, an event that’s looked forward to every summer, on the family calendar.
Hordes descended to enjoy everything from delicious dishes to traditional games, native crafts, and some shopping. It was nice to see everyone revert back to the ‘good old days’, chilling without an agenda, and seeing where the day takes them. To borrow from Keats’ spirit, ‘the mangoes are sweet, the memories sweeter’.
The food trail continued at the launch of Za Pizza on KNK Road. With cute interiors, offering a range of handcrafted pizzas along with other popular favourites, the new space saw all the bloggers in full attendance. Armed with a slice of pizza in one hand and a raspberry mojito in the other, I proceeded to capture it all for the gram.
While we enjoyed the classics, I also loved that there were a few experimental options as well. The chef even sweetly whipped up some chocolate chip cookies for the kids at our table. I’m not ashamed to admit that I partook in the gift as well. And yes, they were delicious, and I hope we soon see them on the menu.
And for a little bit of retail therapy, the ladies gathered at Taj Connemara for Zevarr, a jewellery exhibition by Maharashtra jewellers. There was something for everyone, from occasion wear to lighter pieces. It wasn’t just the brides-to-be who were keen on the layered look, with many of the guests opting for complementary necklaces that could be worn together or separately.
The conversation was all about how to mix and match with styling for Indo-Western looks.
