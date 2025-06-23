A new chapter in preventive wellness opens by the sea in Chennai

Founded by Dr Thineshchandar Andiappan, an orthopaedic surgeon with over 15 years of experience, the clinic is designed as an intervention point before decline. “I kept seeing patients too late—when surgery was the only option,” he noted. “Apex was born out of the need to help people move better, age slower, and stay strong for longer.”

With therapies ranging from musculoskeletal regeneration to lifestyle optimisation, the space blends science and serenity. Soft wood textures, diffused lighting, and peaceful design elements set the tone for healing before crisis strikes.

If first impressions are anything to go by, Apex Wellness Co. is poised to become a cornerstone for Chennai’s wellness-forward set—where prevention, not cure, is the guiding philosophy.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.