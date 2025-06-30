society

A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites

The return of a beloved coastal hangout brought moonlit beats, surf-inspired bites and barefoot vibes — all set to the soundtrack of the sea
A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites
Rio Raj & Shruthi
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The beach was bathed in moonlight, the tide humming its familiar rhythm as a fashionable crowd gathered for a sundown celebration of all things surf, sea, and style. With the return of Wharf 2.0, a breezy coastal haunt right by the Bay of Bengal, a Full Moon Flow Party marked its reimagining — not with fanfare, but with flavour, flair, and foot-tapping beats.

A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites
Vinsu

Golden sands set the scene for a surf-style fashion show with flowing silhouettes and beachy hues, drawing from the world’s most iconic surf spots — from Bondi to Bali. Barefoot revelry took over as DJ Santana worked her magic, her tropical-house mixes lifting the energy and echoing the carefree vibe of the evening.

The highlight? Five buzzing live food counters, each inspired by a different coastal destination. Think Hawaiian poké bowls, smoky Californian tacos, crisp Bondi-style salads, spicy Kovalam grills, and fragrant Balinese delights. Global flavours flowed freely, alongside cocktails infused with fresh herbs, seasonal fruits, and a splash of tropical nostalgia.

A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites
Prithvi

From fire-grilled seafood and tandoor favourites to small plates that celebrated sea and spice, the menu felt like a passport to faraway shores. Add in the laid-back ease of the setting — salt-kissed breeze, sand underfoot, and open skies — and you’ve got more than just a meal; you’ve got a moment.

As the night faded into starlight, one thing was clear: coastal living isn’t just a style, it’s a state of mind.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites
Sweater weather, weddings and wild nights: Chennai’s week in rewind

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com