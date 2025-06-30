A stylish moonlit comeback with surf vibes, beats and beachside bites

Golden sands set the scene for a surf-style fashion show with flowing silhouettes and beachy hues, drawing from the world’s most iconic surf spots — from Bondi to Bali. Barefoot revelry took over as DJ Santana worked her magic, her tropical-house mixes lifting the energy and echoing the carefree vibe of the evening.

The highlight? Five buzzing live food counters, each inspired by a different coastal destination. Think Hawaiian poké bowls, smoky Californian tacos, crisp Bondi-style salads, spicy Kovalam grills, and fragrant Balinese delights. Global flavours flowed freely, alongside cocktails infused with fresh herbs, seasonal fruits, and a splash of tropical nostalgia.