Chennai dairies: A week of celebrations, new launches and festive fashion

From Sri Lankan flavours to stylish café openings and Women’s Day previews, here’s a look at everything that unfolded last week
Joanna Helme and Shalini Medepallo
Joanna Helme and Shalini Medepallo
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

It goes without saying that all eyes were on the red carpet this week with the Oscars and all the drama that comes with it. I did my usual Monday morning binge-watch, fast-forwarding through the ‘unimportant’ bits and pausing to pore over all my favourite outfits — all while trying not to accidentally stumble upon the winners on social media. Overall, a slightly complicated task, but an enjoyable one nonetheless.

Supun Deshaprema and Sachini
Supun Deshaprema and Sachini
Alena
Alena
Alex Ave-Lallemant and Leigh
Alex Ave-Lallemant and Leigh
Garry, David, and Joyce
Garry, David, and Joyce
Edgar Pang
Edgar Pang

This week also saw Sri Lanka celebrate its Independence Day with a reception at Taj Coromandel, hosted by Acting Deputy High Commissioner Supun Desheprema. The evening brought together the diplomatic corps, industry leaders and expats, who wined and dined over a specially curated menu. The celebrations continued into the week with the Sri Lankan Odyssey at Mynt, featuring the creations of Chef Prasanna from Taj Samudra, Colombo — showcasing bold spices and coastal freshness.

Shweta and Inder
Shweta and Inder
Krishna Vijay and Maheshwaran
Krishna Vijay and Maheshwaran
Ramya
Ramya

Meanwhile, across town at Anna Nagar, Tea Villa Café opened its doors. Despite the name, coffee lovers need not worry — the new location promises a multi-cuisine vegetarian menu with everything from wood-fired pizzas and pastas to handcrafted teas and artisanal coffees. Guests turned up in easy-breezy summer wear, favouring linens and cotton, as they sampled the menu and discussed their summer travel plans.

Devanand Shah
Devanand Shah
Matthew Ambrose
Matthew Ambrose

The week also saw the launch of Click Factory Photography, a new studio offering a range of professional photography services. Guests were given a tour of the space, met the team of photographers, and got a closer look at the services on offer.

Finally, rounding off the week in the lead-up to Women’s Day, was the latest edition of Style Bazaar, along with the Business Style Awards. Boss babes from across industries were felicitated for their achievements, turning the event into a mutual admiration society filled with inspiring insights. Post the awards, the ladies indulged in some retail therapy, shopping for festive Indo-Western outfits and resort wear — just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Joanna Helme and Shalini Medepallo
From martial arts to music: Exciting events in Chennai for International Women's Day
Chennai

