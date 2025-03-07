Chennai dairies: A week of celebrations, new launches and festive fashion

The week also saw the launch of Click Factory Photography, a new studio offering a range of professional photography services. Guests were given a tour of the space, met the team of photographers, and got a closer look at the services on offer.

Finally, rounding off the week in the lead-up to Women’s Day, was the latest edition of Style Bazaar, along with the Business Style Awards. Boss babes from across industries were felicitated for their achievements, turning the event into a mutual admiration society filled with inspiring insights. Post the awards, the ladies indulged in some retail therapy, shopping for festive Indo-Western outfits and resort wear — just in time for the upcoming holiday season.