Princess Diya Kumari Foundation Artisan Collective celebrates women and craft

“The objective of PDKF’s Artisan Collective is to create a platform for the promotion of women entrepreneurs working with the varied crafts of our country. These women are the custodians of our craft heritage, and through this unique fair, PDKF aims to help them evolve into craft-preneurs, build their own markets, and explore their capabilities on a global scale,” shared Princess Gauravi Kumari, general secretary of PDKF.

This innovative fair is more than just an exhibition; it is a celebration of sustainable livelihoods, creative independence, and the revival of traditional Indian craftsmanship. The event will bring together a rich tapestry of artisans working across textiles, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and other forms of craft. Visitors will have the chance to witness firsthand the beauty of these time-honored techniques, while also supporting the women behind them.

PDKF’s Artisan Collective promises to be an inspiring fusion of culture, creativity, and commerce — a must-attend event for anyone passionate about India’s artisanal heritage and the empowerment of women. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, entrepreneur, or simply someone who appreciates the richness of Indian craft, this fair will offer something special for all. Don’t miss out on this transformative celebration of talent and tradition.