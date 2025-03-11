‘Make this Holi colourful and consensual’, urges Rhea Chakraborty

This Holi, the festival of colours takes on a new dimension as Tinder teams up with actor, podcaster, and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty’s clothing brand, Chapter 2, to launch a powerful message that goes beyond just celebration—“Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, But Consent Bhi Zaroori Hai.” The limited-edition t-shirt, created in collaboration with Tinder, isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a call to action, urging everyone to think about the importance of consent during the festivities.

What is the collaboration between Chapter 2 and Tinder about?

Holi, a festival synonymous with fun, joy, and colour, often brings people together in playful revelry. However, this message reminds us that respect and safety should always come first, especially when it comes to personal boundaries. With the shirt’s bold slogan, Tinder and Chapter 2 are encouraging individuals to pause and reflect on the significance of asking for consent before applying colour or engaging in any playful interactions, whether at the festival or in the world of dating.

Rhea Chakraborty, who has always advocated for inclusivity and respect for personal choices, says, “Chapter 2 is a celebration of change. We are a community of people who aren’t the norm. And we believe in respecting personal choices and not judging them. Our t-shirts embody feelings like ‘unherd’ and ‘indifferent’. We believe your clothes speak for you.”

The initiative also comes as a response to a growing need for awareness around consent in modern relationships. A 2022 survey by YouGov, which polled over 1,000 young adults in major Indian cities, found that more than 65% of respondents were unsure how to ask for, give, or withdraw consent. This statistic underlines the necessity for open conversations about boundaries, which is exactly what Tinder aims to foster with its ongoing Let’s Talk Consent campaign.

Through this initiative, it has introduced various resources, such as short films like Closure and We Need to Talk. These efforts are part of a larger movement to normalise discussions around consent, empowering users to navigate relationships safely and confidently.

With the message “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, But Consent Bhi Zaroori Hai” now proudly emblazoned on t-shirts, this Holi is more than just about colour and fun—it’s about spreading the importance of mutual respect and consent. Rhea Chakraborty urges everyone to wear the message loud and proud, stating, “Our latest slogan t-shirt in partnership with Tinder underscores the importance of consent in every interaction. So come spread the message, this Holi! Make it colourful and consensual!”

Available online.