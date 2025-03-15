This bus ticketing platform and Telangana Police join forces to strengthen bus travel security in Telangana

AbhiBus India’s leading bus ticketing platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with T-Safe, a safety initiative of the Telangana Police, to strengthen bus commuter security. The collaboration aims to enhance safety measures, particularly for women travellers, by leveraging technology to create a more secure and reliable travel ecosystem.

Details about the collaboration

Through this partnership, AbhiBus has integrated T-Safe’s real-time emergency response system into its platform, enabling travellers to alert the police instantly in case of distress. This seamless integration allows passengers to trigger an SOS alert directly via the AbhiBus app, ensuring immediate notification to the T-Safe team for swift police intervention.

AbhiBus will also share an SOS link via WhatsApp with passengers during their journey. The SOS feature will remain active from four hours before the bus journey, throughout the trip, and up to four hours after deboarding, ensuring continuous safety support for passengers traveling within Telangana. The integration also helps the Telangana Police monitor passenger locations in real-time and enables a swift law enforcement response to route deviations, unexpected stoppages, or distress alerts.

Shikha Goel, DGP CID, DGP Women Safety Wing, Director TG Cyber Security Bureau & Director TG FSL, Telangana Police, stated, “At Telangana Police, our mission is clear: to ensure the safety and well-being of our community. T-Safe is a first-of-its-kind citizen-initiated police monitoring ride service that is aimed at improving safety during commutes. It cuts across the digital divide, as one doesn’t need a pre-downloaded app or a smartphone to access this service. One can simply dial 100 and press 8 in the IVR for the police to start monitoring their ride. Any deviations in the route to the traveler's destination will immediately be flagged and the concerned team will try to get in touch with the traveller to confirm their safety. In case of distress, the concerned police team immediately reaches the location of the traveller thus creating a safer travel experience, especially for women, and it reflects our dedication to empowering and safeguarding every traveller on their journey.”