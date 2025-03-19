Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth after nine months: Here's how it unfolded

After a prolonged wait of 9 months caused by necessary delays in their space mission in the International Space Station (ISS), U.S. astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, alongside Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, have triumphantly returned to Earth. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew splashed off the Tallahassee, Florida coast on Tuesday evening.

Originally scheduled for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner, a technical malfunction extended their journey, ultimately leading to their return on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon.

While NASA livestreamed the entire mission, SpaceX shared an official confirmation posting a clip from said livestream of the drone shots showing the moment that SpaceX Dragon splashed down into the sea.

Elon took to X to reshare that moment and congratulate all associated teams who were involved in acommmplishing this feat. "Congratulations to the @SpaceX and @NASA teams for another safe astronaut return!" Elon wrote in his post. He also thanked POTUS Donald Trump for "prioritising the mission."