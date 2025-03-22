Celebrities across the globe who have championed water conservation efforts

While World Water Day is observed once a year, it is a true concern that aggravates all year round. Basic techniques like switching off taps or rainwater harvesting though ingrained in the mind need further well-aware conservation techniques to provide fresh water to thousands who are still deprived of it. This day, we take a look at some of the well known celebrities who have used their influential status to put the spotlight on the purpose and have even urged their fans to come on board with them.
Here are some of the most well-known celebrities from across the globe who have championed for water conservation and used their status to spread awareness for the need of the hour
From supporting philanthropic and environmental causes, charities and non-governmental organisations to founding organisations of their own, these celebrities have done all they can to spread awareness of this pressing issue.
Matt Damon
Popular actor Matt Damon who needs no introduction was exposed to the concerns of the people from a very young age. While he travelled the world with family he was aware of the lack of water resources or sanitation etc. Keeping these in mind, he channelized his resources to co-found Water.org in the year 2009. The main purpose of the organisation is to provide clean water to almost 13 countries around the world. It is also known to collaborate with local organisations and provide micro-loans. His efforts and endeavours has reportedly said to bring fresh water to almost 3.3 million and counting people across the globe.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is one of those celebrities who started looking towards environmental causes quite early in life. It is reported that she spent her 22nd birthday urging fans to donate to an organisation called Charity: water which aids in providing water in those parts of the world where there is scarcity of it. The organisation is involved in building community-based water conservation projects and sustainable ones which help in providing clean water. In fact, Jenner’s birthday initiative of raising funds for the cause made several people join hands and contribute actively to the purpose.
Nandita Das
Actor-director Nandita Das has often been seen standing up for causes like child rights, investigative journalism, and even the ‘India’s got Colour ‘campaign. She has often worked in documentaries or made short films that talk about the water crisis concerns. Her short film A Drop of Life and directorial Rainwater harvesting, both harp on the serious purpose of saving water. She is yet another actor who has channelized her talent and used the visual medium to put forth the concerns of saving water.
Adrian Grenier
You may have spotted him in Devil wears Prada or Entourage and many more dramas on screen but off the screen he has chosen to lead a nature-forward lifestyle. He serves as an UN Ambassador on the United Nations Environment Programme Clean Seas which is determined to make the oceans, seas and the marine habitat a pollution free space. He also keeps sharing about his lifestyle, strategies of a nature forward living and trivia on making the Earth a better living space.