Celebrities across the globe who have championed water conservation efforts

From supporting philanthropic and environmental causes, charities and non-governmental organisations to founding organisations of their own, these celebrities have done all they can to spread awareness of this pressing issue.

Matt Damon

Popular actor Matt Damon who needs no introduction was exposed to the concerns of the people from a very young age. While he travelled the world with family he was aware of the lack of water resources or sanitation etc. Keeping these in mind, he channelized his resources to co-found Water.org in the year 2009. The main purpose of the organisation is to provide clean water to almost 13 countries around the world. It is also known to collaborate with local organisations and provide micro-loans. His efforts and endeavours has reportedly said to bring fresh water to almost 3.3 million and counting people across the globe.