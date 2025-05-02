Zomato discreetly ends quick food and grocery services that started 4 months back

Just a few days after Rakesh Ranjan stepped down as CEO of the food delivery division, with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal taking over interim charge, the brand has officially pulled down its 15-minutes, ultra-fast food delivery services, ‘Quick’ and ‘Zomato Everyday’, marking a strategic shift away from the high-speed delivery race.
The decision was announced during the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings call, where the leaders cited poor customer experience and lack of significant demand as primary reasons behind the closure.
‘Quick’, introduced earlier this year, aimed to deliver meals within 10 minutes. But Deepinder admitted the concept failed to gain traction. “We did not see any incrementality in demand,” he stated, adding that restaurant infrastructure wasn’t capable of consistently meeting the rapid delivery promise.
Zomato ‘Everyday’, focused on homestyle meals and limited to metro cities, like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Hyderabad, also failed to scale. With profitability in question and customer satisfaction at risk, the company opted to exit both verticals, and discreetly removed the tabs from the application. Meanwhile, competitors like Zepto and Swiggy have managed to carve a space in instant delivery, but Zomato’s experiment didn’t yield similar results.
The company’s earnings also reflected this struggle. Their consolidated net profit dropped by 78 per cent YoY to INR 39 crore, largely due to the losses from Blinkit. Though adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) improved and revenue rose to INR 2,409 crore, user growth remained sluggish.
Now, with changes in leadership and failed experiments, Zomato seems to be refocusing on its core—quality food delivery over speed-driven gimmicks.