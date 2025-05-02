Zomato discreetly ends quick food and grocery services that started 4 months back

Just a few days after Rakesh Ranjan stepped down as CEO of the food delivery division, with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal taking over interim charge, the brand has officially pulled down its 15-minutes, ultra-fast food delivery services, ‘Quick’ and ‘Zomato Everyday’, marking a strategic shift away from the high-speed delivery race.

The decision was announced during the company’s Q4 FY25 earnings call, where the leaders cited poor customer experience and lack of significant demand as primary reasons behind the closure.