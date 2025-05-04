What's killing our sense of humour (and how do we get it back)?

Your phone is gaslighting you

You know those videos that suck you in with titles like "The disgusting truth about men women need to know" or "the real reason why you got ghosted?" You pause, click, maybe even share it with friends because it's relatable. And let’s be honest, it’s easier to bond over outrage in group chats than to actually gather IRL and talk about real life.

The problem isn’t that we set boundaries. It’s that we’re so uncomfortable having to pay the price of annoyance for dealing with those around us, we’d rather doomscroll for hours on end, not realising how it shapes our brain. You're not just stressed about actual problems anymore, you're also stressed about potential problems.

Think about it, if you're constantly watching rage-bait videos telling you why or why not your partner having a girl best friend is a red flag, you're probably too busy scrutinising his behaviour around her, than actually listening to him and laughing at his jokes. The video may be backed by someone's experience, but that constant low-level anxiety makes it hard to relax, even around our close ones, and this is just one subtle way it happens.

Social media loves that. It doesn’t want you happy; it wants you hooked. Anger, fear, and drama get clicks, so your feed becomes a funhouse mirror, reflecting your worst thoughts back at you until everything feels like an emergency. Laughing starts to feel… wrong. Like you’re slacking off while the world burns.