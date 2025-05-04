World Laughter Day 2025: How to bring about workplace humour and why?

Five strategies to incorporate laughter in team space

A team is as the leader is

The precedence of intentionally yet appropriately introducing humour in a workplace should come from the leader. Though it should be light hearted in nature, there should exist some boundaries with professionally appropriate jokes.

Using humour to understand the team

You enter the office and the team bulletin with the ‘Meme of the Day’ or ‘Joke of the Day’ stares back at you. Would that not bring a smile to your faces, which, with time, will turn into laughter? From welcoming new entrants with ice-breaking laughter games to celebrating birthdays and milestones with slight roasts, it can do a lot of good to bring the team closer.

Share Humour

Encourage co-workers and colleagues to also take part and share jokes, memes, cartoons, GIFs and more. In fact, these help in nurturing a creative mind and you never know which joke or GIFs give you a creative push. If you have a newsletter, keep a column for satire or comedy which can be written by the employees in turn. This way they would be able to express their humour and feel good about the fact that it is being read by others. You can also streamline humour according to important days of the year like Mother’s Day or Earth Day etc.