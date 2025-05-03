World Laughter Day 2025: Slapstick, Satire, or Sarcasm! How do different cultures celebrate humour?

Could they be any funnier? Did this just remind you of Chandler Bing from the American sitcom Friends? Then ‘Bazinga’ your way to a class of humour and laughter on World Laughter Day. While television has familiarised modern audience to various forms of laughter, one cannot forget the OG dry humour between the pages or the viral stand-up comedy videos that we keep scrolling these days via reels, shorts and YouTube videos. Every person laughs! Every culture makes their people laugh! Through satire, sarcasm or slapstick, laughter is that one constant around us- changing with time only through forms! Let us have a look at how different culture embraces humour and laughter and how we know of them today.
India
Starting from home-ground, comedy finds its manifestation through films, theatre, TV reality shows, stand-up comedy and literature. Comedy festivals like Comicstaan and Canvas Laugh Club also keeps people entertained in great numbers. Humour is found in basic, everyday life and stems from personal observations which includes something as simple as what one sees while waiting at the airport lounge, the idea of marriage, dating jokes and more. One also cannot dismiss the colloquial use of humour where one tries to make people laugh through what in common parlance is Poor Jokes, although they irritate the listener more than making them laugh.
Middle East
An emphasis on indirect and satirical humour which touches taboo topics and yet not to the extent that it disrespects any cultural norms, is what prevails in the Middle East. Satirical cartoons, comedy series, and the Amman Stand-up Comedy Festival in Jordan paves way for the growth of good humour in the Emirates.
Africa
Documentaries and movies have already emphasized on the humour that circulates around the nomadic and tribal communities of African deserts. Oral storytelling, use of body gestures and facial expressions give way to humour. The concept of radio comedy where one hears starts laughing through just the narrative is also prevalent. Africa is home to Comedy Festivals like Lagos International Comedy Festival in Nigeria and Johannesburg International Comedy Festival in South Africa. Humour is often seen as a way for community-bonding and often blends multiple language and symbols for proper understanding.
Germany and Austria
If intellectual and social humour attracts you then Germany is the place to be. One of the major highlight of these countries is the Carnival / Karneval or Fasching where parody and humour blend through vibrant visual aesthetics and costumed which adds to the flair of comedy. Another stand-out medium is Kabarett which are political satirical theatres which are dark humour, political commentary and intellectual wordplay.
United Kingdom
One of the first brushes with British humour comes from the pages of PG Wodehouse, George Bernard Shaw, Terry Prachett, and more who have written comedy in a very matter-of-fact tone. These humour are dry, light, ironical, satirical and were often aimed at upper class understanding than regular mass. Thus, British comedy might sometimes need more efforts to understand. Contemporary forms include sketch comedy, stand up and also The Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
United States of America and Canada
The United States of America has always encouraged individual voices in comedy. With a practice of regular open mic shows, stand-up comedy programs, comedy clubs, and late-night talk shows, a certain level of freedom of speech is reflected through these individual voices. The Culture of modern day roasting (not just turkey, but people and situations also) have evolved from America. It is also home to the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.
Latin America
Blended smoothly in social commentary, physical comedy, satire and political jokes, Latin American countries are no way behind in their expressiveness of laughter. Telenovelas, sketch shows and stand-up rule the genre. One of their crowd puller acts is the concept of clowning. Although now seen everywhere, from birthday parties to amusement parks, this tradition with colourful costumes, vibrant make-up and playful gestures are a vent to humour. Also, the Festival del Humor in Colombia and Vina del Mar Festival in Chile attract a lot of visitors worldwide.
Japan
Japan is a unique country and thus it has a traditional approach to everything while making slight adaptations to accommodate the changing times. When in Japan, you cannot forget to catch a glimpse of the Japanese Manzai which is stand-up comedy but performed by two people. The roles are often revolving around the boke or funny man and tsukkomi , the straight man. It is also home to the M-1 Grand prix which is the National Manzai competition. Thus, Japan blends humour with performing arts! Worldwide craze like Manga and Anime also display elements of comedy.
Russia and Eastern Europe
Comedy in Russia and the countries around it comes from their shared cultural and socio-political history. It is reflective of dark, absurdist humour along with stories of resilience during hardships transformed into comical narrative. Satorical puppet shows and ironic memes are quite common. One of the special attractions is the Club of the Funny and Inventive People, the KVN, a comedy competition which has been continuing since Soviet era.