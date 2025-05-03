World Laughter Day 2025: Slapstick, Satire, or Sarcasm! How do different cultures celebrate humour?

India

Starting from home-ground, comedy finds its manifestation through films, theatre, TV reality shows, stand-up comedy and literature. Comedy festivals like Comicstaan and Canvas Laugh Club also keeps people entertained in great numbers. Humour is found in basic, everyday life and stems from personal observations which includes something as simple as what one sees while waiting at the airport lounge, the idea of marriage, dating jokes and more. One also cannot dismiss the colloquial use of humour where one tries to make people laugh through what in common parlance is Poor Jokes, although they irritate the listener more than making them laugh.

Middle East

An emphasis on indirect and satirical humour which touches taboo topics and yet not to the extent that it disrespects any cultural norms, is what prevails in the Middle East. Satirical cartoons, comedy series, and the Amman Stand-up Comedy Festival in Jordan paves way for the growth of good humour in the Emirates.